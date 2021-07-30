52-year-old convicted of 17 child sex crimes involving three victims

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County jury convicted a 52-year-old of sexually assaulting three children over several years.

Kelvin Jones was found guilty of nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. The three victims all were younger than 13 when the assaults took place.

Police began investigating Jones in 2004, when a child accused him of sexual assault over a long period of time. However, charges were dismissed at the time when the child became too scared to testify and later moved out of state.

Another child brought allegations of sexual assault against Jones in November 2018. The Flint Police Department contacted the victim from 2004 during that investigation, which resulted in new criminal charges involving both victims.

A sibling of the 2004 victim overheard talk of the case in 2018 and also came forward with allegations of sexual assault by Jones, leading to even more charges as a third victim. Prosecutors say a fourth alleged victim testified against Jones at trial but did not want to press any additional charges.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton credited Flint police and the Voices for Children Advocacy Center for remaining steadfast in pursuing the cases against Jones over 17 years.

“While the wheels of justice sometimes turn slowly, they never stop turning,” said Leyton. “The verdict in this case is testimony to the fact that we will never stop seeking justice for victims in our community and we will continue to work together in close collaboration with our partners in law enforcement and child welfare to see that child predators are brought to justice and held accountable for their appalling acts.”

He received a text message from one of the victims after the guilty verdicts were read in court, thanking authorities for their work and expressing relief that the case is over.

“That is why we come to work each day, to see justice through and to stand up for victims and the most vulnerable in our society who cannot stand up for themselves,” said Leyton. “It’s those moments when we are able to take a step back in our office, take a collective breath and realize that all the blood, sweat and sometimes tears is worth it.”

Jones faces a minimum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 26. He could face up to life in prison for the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

