Curfew established for large area of Flint during Back to the Bricks festival

Back to the Bricks takes over downtown Flint with dozens of cars parked along Saginaw Street and hundreds of people checking them out. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department again is imposing a curfew on a large area of downtown Flint during the Back to the Bricks festival.

Police say any children under 17 years old must be off the streets from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Aug. 17 through 21 in the curfew area unless they are accompanied by an adult. The curfew are is bounded by 5th Avenue to I-69 and from Chavez Drive to Church Street.

Flint’s special events curfew ordinance says unaccompanied minors create a public safety nuisance and a health hazard. Police say they are trying to keep a safe, family-friendly atmosphere at Back to the Bricks and the curfew will help with that.

Parents of children caught violating the curfew could face a $250 fine.

