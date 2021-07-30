Curfew established for large area of Flint during Back to the Bricks festival

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department again is imposing a curfew on a large area of downtown Flint during the Back to the Bricks festival.

Police say any children under 17 years old must be off the streets from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Aug. 17 through 21 in the curfew area unless they are accompanied by an adult. The curfew are is bounded by 5th Avenue to I-69 and from Chavez Drive to Church Street.

Flint’s special events curfew ordinance says unaccompanied minors create a public safety nuisance and a health hazard. Police say they are trying to keep a safe, family-friendly atmosphere at Back to the Bricks and the curfew will help with that.

Parents of children caught violating the curfew could face a $250 fine.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.