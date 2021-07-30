Advertisement

Fire on Buckham Alley in Flint won’t blow out business owner’s spirit

By Christine Kanerva
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Businesses near Buckham Alley in downtown Flint are picking up the pieces after a fire erupted Thursday afternoon in an abandoned part of a building.

Buckham Alley has become a hot spot for a variety of festivals and events. However, the businesses and this weekend’s events aren’t letting the fire disrupt the festivities.

Timothy Tyler is the co-owner of Magnfi Clips in Downtown Flint. He said he was in the middle of a haircut when smoke began to fill shop. When the smoke cleared, he discovered everything he’s worked for was damaged.

“The ceiling’s been compromised, the floor, the walls, some electronics, the chairs -- I’m going to have to evaluate them because we had smoke in here as well. So we have smoke and water damage,” said Tyler.

Now, he and his neighbors are evaluating the thousands of dollars in damages from the fire.

“I had every wall filled with art. It was just a beautiful place,” said Tyler.

He said Buckham Alley has evolved into a diverse artistic scene over the years. Overhead lights illuminate the space that has become a hot spot for local events, including the Glizzy Festival scheduled for this weekend.

Organizer Kerale Cayton said his heart goes out to the business owners on Buckham Alley as they work to pick up the pieces.

“We all want to just send out prayers and encouragement to those guys just to let them know it will be okay though,” said Cayton.

Tyler agrees, saying the fire won’t blow out his spirit.

“The fire just heated things up,” he said.

The Glizzy Festival is starts Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature a variety of artists.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was in that part of the building when it started.

