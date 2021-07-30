Flint Registry gets $5 million more to help water crisis victims

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Registry is receiving an additional $5 million to help residents continue recovering from the Flint water crisis.

Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint included the funding in a piece of federal legislation. The money allows the Flint Registry to continue connecting residents to services and programs helping them cope with the effects of the Flint water crisis.

The Flint Registry started in 2016 and received $4.5 million last year to continue operating through 2021. The $5 million appropriation announced Friday will continue the registry’s services into 2022.

The registry has well over 10,000 families signed up to receive advice and referrals for services that combat the effects of lead poisoning suffered during the Flint water crisis.

“The Flint Registry continues to play a critical role in Flint’s recovery, connecting families and children to the services they need to minimize the health impacts of lead,” said Kildee. “I am proud to have worked to secure an increase in funding that will allow the Flint Registry to continue critical services to Flint families and create jobs in Flint.”

The Flint Registry has provided over 22,000 referrals to families for education support, health care services and food assistance over its first five years of operation.

“This federal funding will continue to help children and families impacted by the Flint water crisis gain access to the health resources they need,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, director of MSU-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative.

Anyone who lived or worked in the city of Flint from April 2014 to October 2015 is invited to join the Flint Registry, which is a voluntary program. Call 1-833-GO-FLINT, email flintregistry@hc.msu.edu, see the Flint Registry website to sign up.

