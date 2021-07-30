Great Friday, Smoky Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunshine rules the skies today! There will be a few fair weather clouds, but overall today will be one of the best in the coming forecast. Highs will be in the middle 70s with low humidity, no smoke, and a nice breeze. Overnight we’ll have mostly clear skies with lows falling all the way down into the middle 50s. Saturday rain enters the forecast in the northern parts of the area by mid-morning hours. This are of rain will move south through the day – arriving along the I-69 corridor around dinner time. The further south you are, the longer you stay dry! Highs will once more be in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Monday and Tuesday we’ll have small rain chances will highs still in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.