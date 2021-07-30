High contamination causes beaches to close throughout the state

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

If you’re making plans this weekend to head out to a beach you might want to check and make sure it’s open first.

Multiple lakes are closed throughout the state due to high contamination of bacteria.

ABC 12 spoke directly with Shannon Briggs a Toxicologist for the Michigan, Environment, Great Lakes and Energy department (EGLE) who says the closing of multiple beaches usually happens after a heavy rainfall.

“There’s 14 beaches with closures or advisories. And when I see a grouping like that. It tends to point to that we had a significant rain event across the state.”

Lake Callis in Genesee County is one of the lakes that are closed.

They even had a sign up on Thursday that said they were closed due to High E. Coli. Briggs says samples were collected after the heavy storms we had last week.

“And had some E. Coli in it everything was washing off the shore and the land and it washed into the beach water. And so that’s where you’re going to see those individual results that were high.”

Throughout the 14 beaches that were closed the states BeachGuard website showed that some of the beaches have closed due to high bacteria levels that are from an unknown source because of the heavy rain.

“So we don’t really know a source because it probably came from all over the place,” said Briggs.

Even though 14 beaches throughout the state are closed Briggs says there are plenty of other beaches to go to if you want to go to a beach this weekend.

“There’s over 1200 beaches in Michigan… There’s lots of places to go and go swimming.”

The Genesee County Environmental Health Department says they will be re-sampling Lake Callis on Friday and it will depend on the results on if it will reopen.

They don’t expect it to be open this weekend.

