JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

We had a very pleasant end to the workweek across Mid-Michigan. A good bit of sunshine did shine down on our area, and temperature / humidity combinations were just fine. Highs for the day did fall a little bit shy of our average of 82-degrees, but there wasn’t much complaining about that. With partly cloudy to fair skies overnight, low temperatures early Saturday morning will surround the 50-degree mark.

Saturday will begin with a good bit of sunshine. The trend for the day will be for our clouds to increase. On southwesterly breezes, high temperatures will make a move into the upper 70s. For the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, some showers and thundershowers will develop during the afternoon. Some of those will move to the southeast and spill into the Thumb region before the day is out.

As a cool front moves off to our south Sunday morning, our winds will shift back in from the north. This will drop our highs for the day back into the lower, to middle 70s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds for the day, and some spotty showers look to be a good bet too. Anything that pops up will be generally light and fast-moving, so don’t cancel your plans, but make sure you stay weather-aware.

On ABC12 News we will be tracking some warmer air that is headed our way. - JR