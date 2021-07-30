Michigan State University requiring masks and COVID-19 vaccine statewide

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State University is joining the ranks of institutions requiring COVID-19 vaccine and going a step further.

University President Samuel Stanley announced Friday that all faculty, staff and students must get a COVID-19 vaccine by Aug. 30 to take part in activities for the fall semester. Limited exceptions are available for religious and medical reasons.

Anyone from the campus community who is not fully vaccinated by the start of fall classes must submit to regular COVID-19 testing under MSU’s Early Detection Program.

“Across the country and here in Michigan, we are seeing a rise in cases and are finding the delta variant is more contagious,” Stanley wrote in a letter to the campus. “The new CDC data suggests that even vaccinated individuals can in some cases spread the virus.”

MSU also will require face coverings for everyone indoors at any facility beginning Sunday and during the beginning of the fall semester. The mask requirement is for all students, staff and faculty regardless of their COVID-19 vaccine status.

Stanley pledged to provide more information about the vaccine and mask requirements soon.

MSU’s vaccine mandate follows a similar requirement announced by the University of Michigan on Friday for all three of its campuses. U of M did not announce a mask mandate for the campus, however.

