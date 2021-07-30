Michigan’s daily average of new COVID-19 cases more than doubles in past week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Over half of Michigan’s total population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but the daily average of newly confirmed cases continues climbing.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,220 new COVID-19 illnesses from Wednesday through Friday for a total of 903,933. The daily average of 750 new cases is an increase of 418 per day from a week ago.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 19 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Wednesday through Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 19,921.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased to about 15,000 tests completed per day, which is the highest for July. The percentage of positive tests reached the highest level in two and a half months at 5.54% on Thursday. That is the highest percentage since May 15.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased over the weekend. As of Friday, 389 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 17 more than Tuesday. Of those, 294 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased this week while the number of patients on ventilators dropped. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 95 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 27 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 10 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 11 fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 11.816 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, including 6.209 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4.96 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.292 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.002 million people statewide. A total of 54% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 63.5% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 33,816 cases and 912 deaths, which is an increase of 60 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 20,288 cases and 612 deaths, which is an increase of 86 cases.

Arenac, 1,108 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 10,660 cases and 341 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Clare, 2,077 cases and 85 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,933 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 3,262 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Huron, 3,082 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Iosco, 1,825 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Isabella, 5,431 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 7,900 cases and 204 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Midland, 6,937 cases and 93 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 1,494 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Oscoda, 588 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 1,626 cases and 53 deaths, which is no change.

Sanilac, 3,747 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Shiawassee, 5,801 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Tuscola, 4,926 cases and 162 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.