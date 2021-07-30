Mid-Michigan mother of ten-year-old who died from sudden cardiac arrest spreading heart safety awareness

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/29/2021) - Four years ago, a Mid-Michigan mother lost her ten-year-old daughter after her heart suddenly stopped.

She’s been on a mission since then, starting the London Strong Foundation to spread awareness about the importance of heart safety.

Through the London Strong Foundation, Tina Eisenbeis has been doing everything she can to help protect others from sudden cardiac arrest. The condition took her ten-year-old daughter, London’s little life after her heart stopped beating while on a water slide in Frankenmuth in February of 2018.

“I want to take the tragedy of London and try to bring something good out of it and possibly save lives,” Eisenbeis said.

One of those silver linings is partnering up with the Thomas Smith Memorial Foundation for free heart screenings at their biggest fundraiser of the year: the 4th Annual London Strong “Set Your Dreams” 5K run and walk.

“All of the sports activities are starting back up. Going back to school, now is the time to get their hearts screened. When a child goes in for a school or a sports physical, majority of the time they’re not going to check the hearts like we do here. We’re going to do that in-depth look with the EKG,” Mary E. Smith said. Smith is the President of the Thomas Smith Memorial Foundation.

Electrocardiography or an EKG takes a deeper look, checking for signs of heart disease. More than 30 young people filled out a questionnaire, saw their heart rhythm with an EKG, and spoke with a doctor on scene.

Kimberly Molosky is of those parents who encouraged her daughters to do the heart screening.

“I wanted my girls’ heart checked because they’re both in sports, and I want to make sure that nothing is wrong with their hearts, especially since I am a nurse, and I know obviously the importance of it, so I wanted to get them checked to make sure that everything was good and strong,” Molosky said.

London’s story is still sending waves through the community, alerting parents to be proactive before another life is cut far too short.

“I’ll feel a little bit more comfortable just knowing that everything checked out okay and maybe relax a little bit,” Molosky said.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly $10,000 youth die from sudden cardiac arrest each year.

If you’d like to make a donation to help save young lives, you can visit the Thomas Smith Memorial Foundation website by clicking here.

There, you can also find out about upcoming events, like free teen heart screening programs.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.