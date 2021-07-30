Advertisement

Mt. Morris man won’t let his surgeries stop him from running the Crim this year

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/29/2021) - A Mount Morris man is preparing to compete in his second Crim this year - exactly ten years since his last run at this iconic event.

But - his journey is one that has several twists and turns.

With each step - 71 year old Mount Morris resident Boyce Judkins aka “Judd” is returning to good health and the summer race in Flint he first ran a decade ago.

“And I remember when we started off, it was the unbelievable rush.”

A foot injury just after he crossed the finish line of his first 5k race - kept him in a cast for nine months and out of action for a number of years.

“To give it up and walk away from it was something that really bothered me,” “Judd” commented.

Then, as he started to get his mojo back last year - the pandemic and two more medical issues side-lined him yet again.

“I had a tumor that has to be removed now. From the top here - all the way here the surgery was. I had my gallbladder removed,” “Judd” added.

But, the urge to run and to compete was just too strong for “Judd” to ignore.

“I got out and started walking. I might, could only go for half a block. But, I would increase. i didn’t give up.”

Now “Judd” goes for daily jaunts of 3 to 4 miles every day - and a day closer to fulfilling his goal.

“I bought new equipment this year and I feel I’m ready for the challenge.”

“Judd” has also lost more than 80 pounds as he continues to get healthy and prepare for the Crim.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year

Latest News

Mount Morris man won't let his surgeries keep him from competing in this year's Crim
Mount Morris man won't let his surgeries keep him from competing in this year's Crim
Child pornography arrest
Saginaw man facing four charges after child pornography investigation
Road construction barrel
MDOT launches pilot project to bundle local bridge projects and cut costs
The Genesee County Land Bank caught folks illegally dumping on one of their properties, less...
Caught on camera: Genesee County Land Bank prosecuting illegal dumping