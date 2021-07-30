Mt. Morris man won’t let his surgeries stop him from running the Crim this year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/29/2021) - A Mount Morris man is preparing to compete in his second Crim this year - exactly ten years since his last run at this iconic event.

But - his journey is one that has several twists and turns.

With each step - 71 year old Mount Morris resident Boyce Judkins aka “Judd” is returning to good health and the summer race in Flint he first ran a decade ago.

“And I remember when we started off, it was the unbelievable rush.”

A foot injury just after he crossed the finish line of his first 5k race - kept him in a cast for nine months and out of action for a number of years.

“To give it up and walk away from it was something that really bothered me,” “Judd” commented.

Then, as he started to get his mojo back last year - the pandemic and two more medical issues side-lined him yet again.

“I had a tumor that has to be removed now. From the top here - all the way here the surgery was. I had my gallbladder removed,” “Judd” added.

But, the urge to run and to compete was just too strong for “Judd” to ignore.

“I got out and started walking. I might, could only go for half a block. But, I would increase. i didn’t give up.”

Now “Judd” goes for daily jaunts of 3 to 4 miles every day - and a day closer to fulfilling his goal.

“I bought new equipment this year and I feel I’m ready for the challenge.”

“Judd” has also lost more than 80 pounds as he continues to get healthy and prepare for the Crim.

