Mt. Morris Township man convicted of 3 child sex charges

Ramon Curtis Pool groomed a victim for years before a series of violent sexual assaults
Genesee County Courthouse
Genesee County Courthouse(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man faces at least 25 years in prison after a jury convicted him of three criminal sexual conduct charges involving a child victim.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Ramon Curtis Pool was convicted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His sexual assaults of a child happened several times from April 2015 to December 2017.

Pool was a close friend of the victim’s family and groomed the victim over several years starting at age 9 by offering special treatment. The sexual assaults happened when the victim was 13 and escalated in violence until the child believed their life could be at risk.

Prosecutors say the victim then told a friend about the assaults and the friend helped the victim report the abuse to family members, who then contacted police.

“The young victim suffered tremendous harm at the hands of this predator and now Ramon Pool is being held accountable for his actions,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. “While we cannot undo what has already been done, hopefully this will be a positive step forward for the victim who showed great strength and courage through the entire process.”

Pool faces a prison sentence of at least 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 25.

