Three Saginaw brothers start their own lawn care business
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Marcus McBride teamed up with his two brothers, Marcelino and Travell, to open their own lawn service business.
The 3 Amigos Lawn Service is off to a great start with help from the community. They had a drive organized for them that resulted in a $1,000 gift, which the Amigos reinvested into their business in the form of a riding lawn mower.
They are now able to cut more lawns faster and they got a brand new leaf blower.
Even though they have their sights set high, the Amigos say that starting a business is something any kid can do if they want to.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.