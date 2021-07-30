Advertisement

Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’

FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio. Trump’s former financial chief is suddenly facing the possibility of decades in prison. The former president and his allies, meanwhile, believe Trump is facing improved political prospects after news emerged that New York prosecutors declined to file charges against the former president himself — at least for now — as they brought 15 felony counts related to tax fraud against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and the organization Trump leads. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results “corrupt” in a December phone call, according to handwritten notes from one of the participants in the conversation.

The notes of the Dec. 27 call, released Friday by the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee, underscore the lengths to which Trump went to overturn the results of the election and to elicit the support of law enforcement officials and other government leaders in that effort.

“Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen,” Trump said at one point to then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, according to notes taken by Richard Donoghue, a senior Justice Department official who was on the call.

