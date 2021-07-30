Advertisement

University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccination at all campuses

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan announced Friday that all faculty, staff and students, including remote students, must be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

University President Mark Schlissel said in a letter to the university community the more infectious delta variant of COVID-19 prompted the decision. Proof of vaccination will be required by Aug. 30, but people may seek medical or religious exemptions.

The policy covers all three University of Michigan campuses, including Flint.

