$1.25 Grant allows Flint’s north side to open a unique new grocery store

A lot of excitement on Flint’s North side with a unique grocery store venture planned that will provide healthy food options to the community.

This comes after the Michigan Community Revitalization program provided a grant of over a million dollars to make this project happen.

ABC 12 caught up with Pastor Reginald Flynn, who is leading the North Flint Reinvestment Corporation nonprofit.

The corporation that will be developing the North Flint Food Market.

“We’re going to build a beautiful store, we’re going to offer great services, customer service is going to provide competitive pricing for our products,” said Pastor Flynn.

“It’s a full service, grocery store, and we are seeking to do three things. Ultimately, expand access to affordable healthy foods.”

The Market will fill the vacant storefront at Pierson and Clio road.

Pastor Flynn says this $7 million project is something they’ve been working to get for years.

“This food Co-op is a direct response to the Flint water crises and the subsequent closure of two grocery stores in this Pierson road corridor, the closure of Kroger’s and then Meijer’s. And so, a group of folks just got together and decided that we were going to be the solution to the problem.”

With the help of the state, providing a $1.25 million grant for this project and the city of Flint providing $200,000, Pastor Flynn says they are ready to bring healthy, affordable food, create new job opportunities and bring investment to Flint’s North Side.

“I want the community to embrace the food market. Although it took a long time to get here, we still have a lot of work to do. And I think what’s important is that if this community gets behind it, that’s going to sustain the store.”

Pastor Flynn says they have close to 900 members signed on already and would like to get 1,000 members before the store opens.

The North Flint Food Market will break ground for the store starting August 30th.

Pastor Flynn hopes to have the store up and running by 2022.

To find more information about the North Flint Food Market head you can follow them on their Facebook page North Flint Food Market Cooperative.

