Davison area garage repair scam takes local man's money

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/30/2021) - A warning homeowners need to hear tonight.

When Davison Township resident Oren Kimball needed some garage work done - he did what a lot of people do - a computer search.

“Just tapped on it. And thought I was calling who I thought I was calling but I guess I wasn’t.

Kimball thought he was calling Davison Overhead Door.

Instead - a google search turned up paid ads at the top of the page.

One of them lead to what looked like a reputable site.

But - the location was fake.

And at the top - a misspelling and broken English.

Kimball’s suspicion grew when the worker arrived.

“He had a old truck, wasn’t marked. He didn’t have the right tools. I should have been alerted right there, then and there.”

But the man assured Kimball he was from Davison Overhead Door.

Kimball was overcharged several hundred dollars.

The worker damaged Kimball’s garage ceiling too.

I talked to Davison Overhead door president Tony Odglen.

He told me he’s heard of this happening before.

“People will come in and try to use your name and they’re really ambiguous.”

Odglen adds these scammers use familiar companies to fake out unsuspecting customers.

“We worked thirty years to build this company to be what it is today. Worked very hard to build a good reputation. And it is frustrating to see that somebody can just come in and try to take it from you.”

Kimball contacted Davison Township police who took a report and are investigating.

He’s also trying to get a refund from his credit card company.

Davison Overhead Door owner Tony Odglen (OGGLIN) says an inspection of Kimball’s garage door revealed some very poor work.

He plans to make any needed repairs free of charge.

