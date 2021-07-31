Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a very pleasant start to our weekend.

We saw a lot of sunshine with low humidity levels - making it perfect for anything you wanted to do outdoors.

We’ll have a chance of a few spotty and isolated showers or a rumble of thunder overnight into Sunday.

We start off the month of August with a cold front will pass through.

A north wind will usher in cooler air.

An isolated shower or thundershower is possible throughout the day, but nothing that will last very long.

Afternoon temperatures will run almost ten degrees below normal with a rather gusty northerly breeze.

Next week looks dry with highs on Monday in the mid 70s.

By the end of the week, we’ll be back into the low to mid 80s.

I’ll have updates on ABC12 News at 6&11pm.

