Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a very pleasant start to our weekend.

We saw a lot of sunshine with low humidity levels - making it perfect for anything you wanted to do outdoors.

We’ll have a chance of a few spotty and isolated showers or a rumble of thunder overnight into Sunday.

We start off the month of August with a cold front will pass through.

A north wind will usher in cooler air.

An isolated shower or thundershower is possible throughout the day, but nothing that will last very long.

Afternoon temperatures will run almost ten degrees below normal with a rather gusty northerly breeze.

Next week looks dry with highs on Monday in the mid 70s.

By the end of the week, we’ll be back into the low to mid 80s.

I’ll have updates on ABC12 News at 6&11pm.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday

Latest News

Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
A mostly dry day today but rain returns tonight and tomorrow
Rain returns to the forecast this weekend
A mostly dry day today but rain returns tonight and tomorrow
A mostly dry day today but rain returns tonight and tomorrow
T-Showers will Make a Return...
JR’s Friday Night Weather Report