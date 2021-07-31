Mid-Michigan students share mixed reactions to U of M and MSU requiring COVID-19 vaccine this fall

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/30/2021) - Two of Michigan’s largest institutions are putting vaccination requirements in place.

This comes just days after the CDC updated its mask guidelines.

Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are requiring all students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester.

“Everyone has said, ‘We want that in-person experience.’ As we looked at the landscape and consulted with our public health experts, everybody said the most effective tool you can use to achieve that goal is to get everyone vaccinated,” University of Michigan Spokesperson, Rick Fitzgerald said.

These vaccination requirements extend to MSU’s College of Human Medicine in Flint and the U of M Flint campus.

Students we talked to at U of M Flint say they are split on the university’s new requirement.

“My main concern is just the negative medical effects that it might have on people because I don’t feel like everybody can truly know what effect it can have on your body one-hundred percent,” Dylan Binu said.

The University is providing limited exemptions for medical and religious reasons, and starting August 9, the university is also making advisers available to students like Binu and others who have questions about the vaccine, its safety, or the importance of being vaccinated.

For the University’s Student Body President, it’s about making up for lost time.

“Almost two classes of students have had their experiences downplayed over the last two years, and so we have some really cool programming in effect for the fall, and we want to make sure that students are able to attend and they can feel safe while at these events and while in the classroom,” Levi Todd said.

