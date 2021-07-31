Advertisement

Mid-Michigan students share mixed reactions to U of M and MSU requiring COVID-19 vaccine this fall

Two of Michigan’s largest institutions are putting vaccination requirements in place before the fall semester
By Michael Nafso
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (07/30/2021) - Two of Michigan’s largest institutions are putting vaccination requirements in place.

This comes just days after the CDC updated its mask guidelines.

Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are requiring all students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the fall semester.

“Everyone has said, ‘We want that in-person experience.’ As we looked at the landscape and consulted with our public health experts, everybody said the most effective tool you can use to achieve that goal is to get everyone vaccinated,” University of Michigan Spokesperson, Rick Fitzgerald said.

These vaccination requirements extend to MSU’s College of Human Medicine in Flint and the U of M Flint campus.

Students we talked to at U of M Flint say they are split on the university’s new requirement.

“My main concern is just the negative medical effects that it might have on people because I don’t feel like everybody can truly know what effect it can have on your body one-hundred percent,” Dylan Binu said.

The University is providing limited exemptions for medical and religious reasons, and starting August 9, the university is also making advisers available to students like Binu and others who have questions about the vaccine, its safety, or the importance of being vaccinated.

For the University’s Student Body President, it’s about making up for lost time.

“Almost two classes of students have had their experiences downplayed over the last two years, and so we have some really cool programming in effect for the fall, and we want to make sure that students are able to attend and they can feel safe while at these events and while in the classroom,” Levi Todd said.

We have more information about this new policy, including how to report your vaccine status. To find that information click here for University of Michigan and here for Michigan State University.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday

Latest News

Fake garage door company scams Davison Township man
Davison area garage repair scam takes local man's money
Michigan State University
Several Michigan colleges and universities require COVID-19 vaccine
Fake garage door company scams Davison Township man
Davison area garage repair scam takes local man's money
Brothers Marcus, Marcelino and Travell make up 3 Amigos Lawn Service in Saginaw.
Saginaw boys run their own summer lawn care business