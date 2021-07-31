Advertisement

MSP: illegal Saginaw County marijuana grow raid yields more than a thousand plants

(WDBJ7)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (7/31/2021)--Investigators seized more than one thousand marijuana plants and dozens of pounds of processed material when they raided an illegal Saginaw County grow operation, according to Michigan State Police.

The raid played out on the 300 block of Balsam in Carrollton Township July 28.

Acting on a search warrant, State Police, MSP BAYANET and the Carrollton Township Police Department uncovered some 1200 plants and 60 pounds of processed marijuana inside a facility investigators allege was operating outside of state regulations.

