Rain returns to the forecast this weekend

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We ended the work week with a refreshing day yesterday but as we head into the weekend, we’ll see slightly warmer temperatures and a chance for rain and storms.

Saturday morning is off to a cool and dry start across Mid-Michigan. We’ll see temperatures rise from the 50s this morning to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Skies will start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will gradually fill in during the afternoon. Later in the day, a cold front to the north will arrive in our northern counties bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms around dinnertime. This will gradually slide south, and storms will be possible overnight across all of Mid-Michigan. Severe weather is not expected but some of these storms could bring some heavy rainfall. So, if you have any plans today, you should be able to do that just watch for that rain late in the day.

Into tomorrow, we’ll see another cold front arrive and this will bring more showers and storms to the area. Sunday is not looking like the best day with cooler temperatures in the lower 70s and on-and-off rain. The good news is that by late in the day, rain chances will diminish and then we’ll dry out to start the week. Seasonably cool and dry weather is in the forecast for much of next week with highs in the 70s/80s. Warmer air does arrive by the middle to end of the week.

