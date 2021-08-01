Cooler with spotty showers and hazardous beach conditions today

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a stormy night in parts of Mid-Michigan last night and all of that rain that came down is leading to some patchy fog to begin the day today. It’s most dense in the Great Lakes Bay Region and northern Thumb. This won’t be an issue all day long and it should clear out later this morning. For the rest of the day, we’ll be tracking another cold front that will move through Mid-Michigan. This will bring us another round of scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Today will not be a washout but you’ll need the umbrellas if you are heading out later today. The larger story will be the cooler temperatures. Some areas in the Thumb and along Lake Huron will be stuck in the 60s and everyone else will get into the lower 70s. This will come with a breezy north wind as well.

It is important to note that dangerous swim risks exist along Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay today. Wave heights will be a few feet high with breezy winds. There is also the possibility of a few waterspouts on Lake Huron today as well.

Rain chances diminish overnight and then we’ll see the return of quiet weather to begin the work week. Minimal rain chances are in the forecast all week long with a fair amount of sunshine each day. We will be warming back into the upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday and then back into the 80s for the rest of the week.

