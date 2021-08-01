Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - July turned out to be a wet month with both Flint & Saginaw recording more than an inch of rain more than average.

We start August with what could be an entire week of dry weather.

We’ll clear out nicely behind a cold front as drier air moves in.

That will set the stage for overnight temperatures in the low 50s as our wind dies down to near calm.

Monday morning sunshine will give way to some extra clouds later in the afternoon.

Look for temperatures to hold just a bit below our average of 81 this time of year.

Low humidity will make it feel even more comfortable.

Through the week, temperatures will gradually move higher.

We could be back to 90 degrees next weekend.

Be prepared to give lawns and gardens some water as there doesn’t appear to be any coming from Mother Nature anytime soon.

