Michigan Supreme Court judge gives pep talk to Genesee County jail inmates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (AP) - Inmates at a Flint-area jail got a pep talk from an unlikely visitor: a Michigan Supreme Court justice. Richard Bernstein recently shook the hands of 24 people enrolled in an education program at the Genesee County jail. It’s intended to help them succeed when they’re released. Bernstein was upbeat, telling inmates, “I am counting on you.” Bernstein comes from a wealthy Detroit-area family that has been successful in law. But he explained how he must overcome challenges each day as a blind person. Bernstein has run two dozen marathons and spent weeks hospitalized while recovering from injuries when a bicyclist struck him in 2012.

