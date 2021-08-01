Advertisement

Michigan Supreme Court judge gives pep talk to Genesee County jail inmates

Genesee County Jail.
Genesee County Jail.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (AP) - Inmates at a Flint-area jail got a pep talk from an unlikely visitor: a Michigan Supreme Court justice. Richard Bernstein recently shook the hands of 24 people enrolled in an education program at the Genesee County jail. It’s intended to help them succeed when they’re released. Bernstein was upbeat, telling inmates, “I am counting on you.” Bernstein comes from a wealthy Detroit-area family that has been successful in law. But he explained how he must overcome challenges each day as a blind person. Bernstein has run two dozen marathons and spent weeks hospitalized while recovering from injuries when a bicyclist struck him in 2012.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday

Latest News

Brothers Marcus, Marcelino and Travell make up 3 Amigos Lawn Service in Saginaw.
Three Saginaw brothers start their own lawn care business
Back to the Bricks takes over downtown Flint with dozens of cars parked along Saginaw Street...
Curfew established for large area of Flint during Back to the Bricks festival
The Genesee Group in Flint is one of local businesses taking part in the Workforce Development...
New program aims to get people back to work in Flint
This Bobby Crim statue stands in Crim Fitness Foundation Plaza in downtown Flint.
Crim Fitness Foundation Plaza getting long awaited facelift