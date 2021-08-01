Millions on edge as federal moratorium is set to expire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

The eviction moratorium is set to expire July 31st.

This comes after a bill to extend it failed in the house.

Starting August 1st tenants will be responsible for making rent payments.

However, there are available resources for renters in need.

Vicky Schultz the CEO of Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee counties says they are offering financial help to those who have directly been impacted by the pandemic.

“We’ve already spent probably close to $3 million, and probably have already helped over 300 families, or households,” she said.

“The biggest problem we have right now is manpower, having the people to process this it’s an all online system.”

Schultz says they have been processing up to 100 applications a day since March of last year.

“We have over $30 million designated for Genesee County. So between the time it started, it’ll take us through 2022 We should be able to help, you know, lots of people, lots of people that COVID related incidents are losing their homes or being evicted out of their apartments or whatever it might be, but it’s got to be COVID related and they got to meet the income eligibility.”

With the expiration of eviction moratorium set to expire Schultz says they have been receiving a lot more calls and applications, she asks that everyone has patience as they process the applications.

Those eligible for those services can apply for that assistance on their online application portal.

Those who have lost work or income due to the pandemic will be eligible for this assistance

To find out if you’re eligible for financial assistance and how you can apply click on the link, HERE.

