Advertisement

Saginaw Police Investigating triple shooting on city’s west side.

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -Saginaw Police responded to the shooting on Brockway Street just before 11 Sunday morning.

All three victims, a male and two females, were taken to the hospital.

The male and one female sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The second female is in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody.

The Major Crimes Unit (MCU) consisting of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is urged to contact the Saginaw Police Department – Det. Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1419 or remain anonymous and call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-422-5245

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

Latest News

MSP: illegal Saginaw County marijuana grow raid yields more than a thousand plants
Protesters demonstrate against water shutoffs in Saginaw.
Saginaw water shutoffs: city considering late fee changes, other solutions as locals apply for assistance
Saginaw Police Department
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Saginaw advocates call for action after second shooting involving 4-year-old
Contaminant-laden foam piles up along the shoreline of Van Etten Lake in Iosco County.
Oscoda PFAS saga: Former military town’s decade-long fight against its ‘forever’ burden