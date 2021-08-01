Saginaw Police Investigating triple shooting on city’s west side.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -Saginaw Police responded to the shooting on Brockway Street just before 11 Sunday morning.

All three victims, a male and two females, were taken to the hospital.

The male and one female sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The second female is in critical condition.

There are no suspects in custody.

The Major Crimes Unit (MCU) consisting of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is urged to contact the Saginaw Police Department – Det. Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1419 or remain anonymous and call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-422-5245

