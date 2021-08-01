Shiawassee Board Of Commissioners Chairman resigns following controversial payouts

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -A special board meeting taking place in Shiawassee County Sunday about the Board of Commissioners controversial decision to pay themselves thousands of dollars in COVID “hazard” pay last month.

They have since returned the money- but fallout from that decision continues. Chairman Jeremy Root has resigned from that position as a result.

“Every board member knew what they were getting. You knew you were getting $25,000? Every board member. Every single one and now they have cut and run because they want to get in front of it and I’m the fall guy. Every one of them knew what they got and some even begged for more,” said former chairman, Jeremy Root.

Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners NOW former Chairman, Jeremy Root, speaking out for the first time since news leaked about those payouts.

A decision that caused outrage in the community and lead to a lawsuit being filed against the Commissioners for allegedly violating the state’s Open Meetings Act. Root sat down today with ABC 12′s Terry Camp for an exclusive one-on-one interview to talk about the decision. One that including paying himself $25,000 from federal COVID relief funds issued to the county.

”I’m not going to defend that I got $25,000. No, I probably should not have gotten $25,000. But I regret that, I shouldn’t have done that, but I’m not going to minimalize the effort I did and the time I put in and the time I was here, because I was,” Root said.

