Son arrested in Kalamazoo in the death of his father, 82

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) - (WJRT) -Police say a man wanted in the killing of his 82-year-old father whose body was found last week in his Kalamazoo-area home is now in custody. The Portage Department of Public Safety says 56-year-old Scott Sterffy was arrested Saturday in Kalamazoo and is expected to be arraigned Monday. Steffry was wanted on an open murder charge and a charge of disinterment or mutilation of a dead body in the death of his father, Dr. Thomas Aye, a retired oral surgeon who practiced for about 30 years in the Kalamazoo area. He was found dead in his Portage home on July 25 by one of his daughters

