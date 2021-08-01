Advertisement

Son arrested in Kalamazoo in the death of his father, 82

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) - (WJRT) -Police say a man wanted in the killing of his 82-year-old father whose body was found last week in his Kalamazoo-area home is now in custody. The Portage Department of Public Safety says 56-year-old Scott Sterffy was arrested Saturday in Kalamazoo and is expected to be arraigned Monday. Steffry was wanted on an open murder charge and a charge of disinterment or mutilation of a dead body in the death of his father, Dr. Thomas Aye, a retired oral surgeon who practiced for about 30 years in the Kalamazoo area. He was found dead in his Portage home on July 25 by one of his daughters

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Dennis Robison was badly injured in a crash back in 1978 and now requires 24-hour care.
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday

Latest News

Last day of eviction moratorium
With no extension from Biden Administration or Congress, Eviction Moratorium set to expire
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast
MSP: illegal Saginaw County marijuana grow raid yields more than a thousand plants
A lot of excitement on Flint's North side with a unique grocery store venture planned that will...
$1.25 Grant allows Flint's north side to open a unique new grocery store