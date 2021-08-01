Waterspouts possible on the Great Lakes on Sunday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Heads up to any boaters in the area, waterspouts are possible on the Great Lakes, including the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron on Sunday.

An unseasonably cool airmass will move into the Great Lakes region throughout the day and it is this cool airmass that could lead to the development of waterspouts.

The National Weather Service office in Detroit said areas in the southern Lake Huron basin need to be on alert for this possibility.

It recommends that boaters listen for waterspout information on a NOAA Weather Radio and be on the lookout for areas of light wind, convergent boundaries, and flat dark cumulus cloud bases. It says if a boater does locate a waterspout, to head at a 90-degree angle away from the waterspout’s motion.

Strong northerly winds will also lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday for the outer Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron form Port Austin to Port Huron.

Winds from the north of 15-20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots are expected. This will lead to wave heights of 3-5+ feet and an increased risk for rip currents.

A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for Lake Huron north of the Saginaw Bay.

Boaters across Mid-Michigan are urged to use extreme caution if venturing out on to the water on Sunday.

