ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Shiawassee County Board Chair Jeremy Root sat down with ABC12 News for an exclusive interview following his decision to resign as chair.

Root admits he made a mistake when he approved paying himself $25,000 in COVID-19 hazard pay.

But he says any commissioner or elected official who also received a big hazard bonus and says they did not know it would be several thousand dollars, is lying.

“I should have known in my gut that it probably wasn’t a good idea and wasn’t a good move,” said Jeremy Root.

Shortly after making that statement, Jeremy Root signed a letter saying he is resigning as the chairman of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners. Root is not resigning as commissioner.

Root says the county finance director and county coordinator, along with himself, came up with the figures on what county employees would receive in American Rescue Plan funding for COVID-19 relief.

“My regret is that we shouldn’t have given it to the commissioners, we shouldn’t have given it to the commissioners in hindsight,” said Root. “And myself, yes.”

We asked Root why he was paid so much.

“I was told as the board chair, I was one of the top level, as the highest elected official in the county, your board chair is the highest elected in any county, in any county structure, and as that, I fell in this band with these individuals that were marked as top level executives,”

said Root.

Root says he believed he deserved the money because he helped keep the county operations up and running during the pandemic, while he says other counties shut down.

“I was here quite often, and I am not going to defend that I got 25,000, no I probably shouldn’t have gotten 25,000, I regret that, I shouldn’t have done that, but I am not going to minimalize the effort I did and the time I put in and time I was here, because I was,” he said.

He bristled when we asked the question about why the decision was made to pay themselves first.

“You said, ‘We paid ourselves,’ which I don’t appreciate so don’t say that again. What I’m saying is we chose to pay our employees and our elected officials, the elected officials include commissioners, yes. I have since said I regret that decision but I don’t regret employees and the other electeds, so don’t say like you just said, we paid ourselves first, because that is crap,” said Root.

He did admit county employees who were truly on the frontlines of this pandemic, did not get as much hazard pay as the other elected officials.

“You mentioned the people giving out shots, the actual people on the ground...did they get $25,000?” asked ABC12′s Terry Camp.

“They got 2,500,” said Root.

“Twenty-five hundred? So what are you talking about Jeremy, you got 25,000?” asked Camp.

“That’s true, but since we have given our money back , they are not going to be required to give their money back,” said Root.

Last week, a judge ordered anyone who received more than $5,000 in COVID relief money to return the funds.

The payouts to officials was exposed when county commissioner Marlene Webster expressed her dissatisfaction with the payments, that were approved in an open meeting, but the amounts were never discussed in public.

