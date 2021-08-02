Bay City traffic alert: Lane closures & shifts scheduled this week on Euclid Ave.

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/2/21) - MDOT said drivers should expect lane closures and shifts on Euclid Avenue in Bay City this week.

It said crews were set to resurface one mile of M-13 from Fisher Road to North Union Road.

The $500,00 project was scheduled to start on Monday and wrap up on Friday.

