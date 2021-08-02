Advertisement

Bay City traffic alert: Lane closures & shifts scheduled this week on Euclid Ave.

MDOT says crews are set to resurface part of M-13 during the next five days.
(WAFB)
By Christine Winter
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/2/21) - MDOT said drivers should expect lane closures and shifts on Euclid Avenue in Bay City this week.

It said crews were set to resurface one mile of M-13 from Fisher Road to North Union Road.

The $500,00 project was scheduled to start on Monday and wrap up on Friday.

Click here for updates on current and upcoming MDOT projects.

