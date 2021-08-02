Bay City traffic alert: Lane closures & shifts scheduled this week on Euclid Ave.
MDOT says crews are set to resurface part of M-13 during the next five days.
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/2/21) - MDOT said drivers should expect lane closures and shifts on Euclid Avenue in Bay City this week.
It said crews were set to resurface one mile of M-13 from Fisher Road to North Union Road.
The $500,00 project was scheduled to start on Monday and wrap up on Friday.
