DNR: Saginaw 8-year-old drowns in Iosco County state park

The Department of Natural Resources says a girl drowned in Lake Huron.
By Charlie Tinker and Christine Winter
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/2/21) - An eight-year-old girl from Saginaw drowned Friday during a visit to Tawas Point State Park, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Investigators said the child had been swimming just offshore in Lake Huron when she failed to surface around 5:00 Friday evening.

They said the DNR and local authorities would continue to investigate the death.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

