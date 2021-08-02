Genesee Co Landlords head to court following end of eviction moratorium

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Landlords may be flooding to court now that the ban on evictions has ended.

The CDC issued an eviction moratorium at the beginning of the pandemic to help renters impacted by unemployment. However, within the last year and half, some landlords have experienced thousands of dollars in back payments without having the ability to evict.

That all ended July 31st when the eviction moratorium ended.

“I’ve ate my fair share of rent,” said Ed Constable, president of the Genesee Landlord Association. “When somebody doesn’t pay rent, not only are you not getting the rent, you still have to cover all of the carrying costs of the property.”

Constable said the eviction moratorium has been devastating to some landlords.

“They just get stuck eating this rent, and still paying their mortgage payments, paying their taxes and the municipalities have not given us any relief as landlords to not pay taxes. So it’s really been hard on some people,” Constable said.

And Constable said even with the moratorium ending, landlords aren’t out of the thick of it.

“A lot of landlords are actually going to end up eating it and eventually turning that back debt into collections,” Constable said.

The 67th District Court handles evictions in Genesee County.

The process involves filling out “Demand of Possession Forms”, filing a lawsuit and several court hearings. And with the backlog of cases already seen due to the pandemic, the court expects an overflow of eviction cases.

Constable said, “Courts potentially will be a little backed up on evictions now because there’s going to be a little bit more evictions happening that has been happening out of the norm.”

Constable said landlords can also file a money judgement, in which the tenant is legally required to pay the amount due plus interest even after eviction.

“When the person wants to get a car loan in the future, they’ll see that thing on their credit and will actually start paying some back debt to some landlords,” Constable said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.