A great week ahead

Warming temps
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We will still have a couple cool mornings ahead, but many of us will see a drastic rise in daily high temperatures over the next few days. The summer heat will return!

Today expect highs to edge up to the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. Winds will be very light at only about 5-10 mph out of the northwest. Tonight lows fall back down into the middle to lower 50s.

Tuesday a stray shower is possible north of the Saginaw Bay, but many of us will remain dry. Highs will warm up even more to around 80 degrees.

Wednesday we’ll be in the middle 80s with upper 80s on Thursday. Both day will feature partly sunny skies as well, however, by Wednesday that pesky wildfire smoke could return.

