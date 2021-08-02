JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Pleasant weather conditions held across Mid-Michigan to begin the workweek. A mix of sun and clouds, along with a light westerly breeze, moved temperatures from the low 50s in the morning to the 70s for the afternoon. Readings did top out a little bit below our average which dropped to 81-degrees. With a good bit of fair sky expected overnight, temperatures will again drop through the 50s. Our average low now is right at the 60-degree mark.

For Tuesday and Wednesday we should see bright sunshine in the morning. For each of the next couple of afternoons, we will likely see some clouds bubble up. A few brief showers or sprinkles will be possible too. Don’t cancel any plans though, because anything that does pop up will be more of a nuisance than anything else. High temperatures Tuesday will surround the 80-degree mark, while highs Wednesday will be in the lower 80s for the most part.

Steady warming will continue for the late-week period. Highs Thursday and Friday will move easily through the 80s as humidity levels climb as well. This could lead to a chance of some thundershowers late in the day Friday. The best chance will be across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. The weekend will be warmer, more humid, and a little more unsettled. We’ll talk about what that means for the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR