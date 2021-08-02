MSP video shows traffic stop that led up to man driving off in police SUV in Bay City

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Scary dash cam video you’ll see *only on ABC12 as a suspect steals a Michigan State Police car, driving recklessly through Bay City neighborhood streets.

The incident happened last month, but today ABC12 News obtained the dash cam and in-car video of how a man was able to jump in the driver’s seat of the police car and drive off.

The Michigan State Police trooper was able to get out of the way of his own patrol car.

The man who stole it drove through some Bay City neighborhoods at high speeds, going through stop signs along the way.

It was around 9:30 in the evening of July 12th and a Michigan State Police trooper is pulling over a Chevy Malibu with an invalid plate near Cass and Fraser in Bay City.

“You have drivers license, registration, proof of insurance,” the trooper asks the driver.

The man driving the car, 19 year old Rockyon Poole told the trooper he had none of those things. The trooper asked Poole to step out of the car and Poole was searched.

“Anything illegal in the car,” the trooper can be heard asking Poole.

“No,” Poole replied.

“You don’t mind if I check real quick,” the trooper asked.

The trooper put handcuffs on Poole. The man who actually owned the car and a female were asked to step out of the vehicle as well. The trooper began searching the car, but then escorted Poole to the state police SUV after the trooper found crack pipes in the car Poole had been driving. The two other people were also in handcuffs.

“You guys really realize how nasty crack is?”, the trooper asked Poole’s friends.

On the in-car camera video, you can see Poole sitting in the back seat of the SUV and appears to be attempting to get out of the handcuffs. Meanwhile, the trooper continues his search of the suspect’s vehicle and after seven minutes, Poole successfully slips his legs through the handcuffs and gets his hands in front of him. After a few seconds, he jumps in the driver seat of the police SUV.

His friends who are still in handcuffs and leaning up against the SUV are surprised when the SUV backs up, and Poole takes off. The trooper was surprised too.

Poole drives away on Fraser Street in Bay City, appearing to drive at a high rate of speed, driving through stop signs. After about fifty seconds, he bails out.

Other police arrived, but Poole could not be found. He was eventually arrested two days later and faces several charges related to the incident including unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Poole’s attorney tells me he will be seeking the fairest outcome legally possible given the circumstances.

The other man use see in the video faces a charge of allowing a person without a valid driver’s license to drive a vehicle.

The woman was not charged.

The trooper remains on duty and the state police are reviewing the incident to make sure proper procedures were being followed during the traffic stop.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.