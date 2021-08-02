Advertisement

New plan in Sanford after apartment complex proposal causes stir

A proposed apartment complex in the village of Sanford has caused quite the stir in the community but because of this, the complex’s builder is changing plans.
The builder of the apartment complex listened to the community's concerns and changed course.
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT
The proposal would have brought 14 affordable apartments to the area of Smith and West Irish streets on the west side of Sanford.

The property, which is located near Sanford Lake Park, would have needed to be rezoned from single-family to multi-family in order for it to move forward. This is something that residents in the area did not want to see happen.

“To me, it brings many problems with the additional traffic and the lights and so forth,” said Dwayne Nicholson, who lives in this Sanford neighborhood.

Nicholson was one of a few residents in the area to put up “No Rezoning” signs in his yard. He said he was not opposed to bringing additional housing to Sanford, especially after the dam failures, but did not want to see this apartment complex in his neighborhood.

The rezoning request prompted several community members to weigh in. Dolores Porte, the village of Sanford President, said she received phone calls and letters from people who opposed the project.

Porte was in communication with builder of the complex, Rod Barriger. She said once he learned about some of the community’s pushback, he wanted to change course.

“It prompted us to kind of rethink what we were going to bring to the community and so that’s very active even as we speak,” Barriger said.

Barriger and his family live in Sanford and he said that his intention was to never cause a stir.

“Being a community member, we’ve been part of the cleanup and just seeing firsthand the displacement of so many families and the housing need that was needed in the community,” he said. “That really put us into action.”

So, instead of asking for the property to be rezoned, Barriger and his company are looking to build several single-family houses on the property instead.

“We want to be able to provide a resource that isn’t available right now so we have the ability to do that through our company,” Barriger said.

This change in plans prompted the village to cancel its rezoning hearing and offered a solution to the community’s concerns.

“As a village official, our goal is to have harmony in our community and to have people love to live here,” Porte said. “So, its a great outcome.”

ABC12 was with Porte when she started to inform some of the neighborhood’s residents about the change. Everyone she talked to was pleased with the outcome, including Nicholson.

“I’m glad to see there’s not going to be any push to have apartments put in the neighborhood and so forth and keep it single-family,” Nicholson said. “So, great news for the neighborhood.”

The plan to build homes instead of apartments will take some time to come up with. Barriger said he expects construction on the homes to start as early as later this year.

