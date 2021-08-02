Newly appointed Shiawassee County board chairman to restore fairness, transparency, and professionalism

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee County Board chairman Greg Brodeur has only been on the board for 7 months. And he’s learned a lot in those 7 months.

”I want our relationship with the public and with each other to involve professionalism, not personality. There’s been too much personality,” Brodeur said.

Brodeur was appointed chairman in a 4-0 vote during a special public meeting of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Sunday evening.

The purpose of the meeting was to reorganize board leadership -- after former chairman Jeremy Root came under fire for voting to give himself $25,000 in covid-19 hazard pay. Other commissioners also received thousands of dollars, but all the money has since been returned following a judge’s order in Genesee County.

“Any of the silly restrictions on who is going to get what information. Every commissioner – doesn’t matter whether they support me or somebody else – has access to exactly the same information. With that – we’re going to do our very best to answer people’s questions and let people know what’s going on,” Brodeur said.

For Owosso resident Jeanette Dinkins, regaining her trust is going to take some time.

“Trust can be gained back only when you get somebody in there and you show their worth and show what they’ve done,” she said.

For her – that’s bringing things out into the open and having conversations with open dialogue and transparency and accountability.

For Owosso resident Steve Harding – it’s all about honesty and integrity and elected officials doing what they’re elected to do – something he has a hard time seeing in this current administration.

“They should all get fired. I think,” he said.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is August 12.

It’s unclear what will be on the agenda that evening.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.