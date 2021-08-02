Saginaw advocates address rash of weekend violence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (8/2/2021)--Another rash of weekend shootings had the City of Saginaw on edge Monday.

Some felt as though their prayers had gone unanswered as violence gave way to more violence. One advocate just had the crisis hit especially close to home.

“I see all of this plaster stuff all over everywhere. Come to find out, I found a stray bullet in my home… if I was awake, that bullet would have hit me.”

It’s that disturbing discovery that prompted a woman we’ll call Judy Jones to ask that ABC12 use a fake name. The community activist agreed to do the interview only via phone, based upon her fear of being identified and singled out.

“It shocked my whole entire world,” Jones said. “Bullets don’t have names on them… wherever they land is where they land, just hope you’re not the person it lands on… It’s a lot of violence. A lot of guns.”

911 audio obtained by ABC12 News through Broadcastify set the stage for a response from Saginaw Police to a large party on Lynwood Saturday. 44-year-old Dammess Patillo and Tamarea Steward--only 26—were killed when one or more gunmen opened fire, according to police.

Traffic on Brockway came to a standstill under 12 hours later as investigators cordoned-off the scene of another shooting. Three victims this time. One, listed in critical condition around 11:00 Sunday morning.

The latest round of weekend violence, only the tip of the iceberg, with the City in the grips of the same pandemic-fueled crime wave that saw Saginaw triple its murder rate in 2020. Investigators have responded to around a dozen in the first seven months of this year.

“People in the city of Saginaw are doing the best they can, but the forces are limited more than they’ve ever been,” Pastor Hurley Coleman related. “That’s a whole level of civic disengagement we need to be thinking about.”

The pastor’s 20 years at World Outreach Campus on Saginaw’s north end have put him at the forefront of the crime issue. He told ABC12 the situation had only grown worse as certain problem neighborhoods were, in the pandemic era, forced to get by with less.

“In addition to the traumatic stress of the pandemic… there’s been a lack of social engagement and social interaction,” he said. “In Saginaw particularly… these are young kids… how are they getting the guns in the first place?”

Jones, too, pointed to the crumbling social scene, which, she said was failing the youngest generation. Jones told ABC12 she was in the process of filing a police report and wanted to see more resources in her neighborhood.

“We tried praying and nothing’s working,” she explained. “These kids need to be held accountable.”

