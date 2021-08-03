CMU to require masks this fall

Advertisement

Central Michigan University will require people on campus to wear masks when students to return to campus this fall
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University joined the ranks of schools to require people on campus to wear masks when students to return to campus this fall, the school’s president announced Monday.

In a letter to students, President Bob Davies said students, faculty and staffers must wear masks in class at least through the end of September. The letter comes as the school said classrooms will return to full capacity and that the vast majority of classes will involve a “face-to-face component.”

The letter also was at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases has climbed across the United States and comes as schools, companies and other institutions have issued their own mask mandates and orders requiring students and employees to get vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus. In Michigan, while CMU stopped short of mandating vaccinations, MLive reports that at least eight other colleges and universities are making the shot at least a partial requirement for attendance this fall.

