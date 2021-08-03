The first day in pads has Lion’s coach Dan Campbell excited

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lions strapped up the pads this morning for the first time in training camp and that’s when Dan Campbell planned to ramp up the competition.

“I want to see these guys compete,” said Campbell. “I want to see them go all the way to the point to where it is almost an all-out brawl but we’re not getting that.”

Besides having to carry his teammate’s pads, Lion’s first-round draft pick Penei Sewell got to put on his own and it gave him a feeling, he hasn’t felt since January 1st, 2020 which was the last time he played for Oregon.

“It’s kind of like when you’re out in the desert and you take that first sip of water and it’s something I’ve been craving for a minute and something I didn’t know I was craving. And to go out there and do something that I love doing. Again it’s a blessing,” said the rookie offensive lineman.

The fans not only wanted to see the rookies, but their eyes were also on the defense this year.

Especially the secondary, and the man in charge of the back end this season Flint’s Aubrey Pleasant.

“I learned this from Bill Parcells. Try to get guys from the same tribe. I was a split safety coach at New Orleans. He is a split safety coach with the Rams. So, he knows exactly what I wanted as far as playing secondary football and he’s doing a good job of it,” said Aaron Glenn Lions defensive coordinator.

Today in practice there wasn’t a fight just a little dust-up between the special team players. So I guess that was in Campbell’s wheelhouse.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.