Judge sentences three defendants in Clio rock throwing case to 1 year probation, 100 hours community service

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three defendants in the Clio rock throwing case have been sentenced to one year probation and 100 hours community service.

Judge Duncan Beagle handed down the sentence to 19-year-old Mark Sekelsky, 18-year-old Trevor Gray and 19-year-old Mikadyn Payne Tuesday afternoon.

All three defendants were very remorseful about what happened that October night and asked for forgiveness.

The case has been almost 4 years in the making.

The 5 teens were charged back in October 2017 for throwing rocks over the Dodge Road overpass on I-75 in Vienna Township.

One of those rocks crashed through the windshield of 32-year-old Kenneth White, killing him.

There has certainly been a lot of back and forth between the prosecution, defense and the judge in how the teens should be charged -- and that’s as adults or teens these last several years.

Most recently -- the case was sent back to juvenile court after the Michigan Court of Appeals reversed a previous ruling by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farrah.

This now allows Sekelsky, Gray and Payne to be sentenced as juveniles versus adults.

Kyle Anger -- the oldest of the 5 and the person who is believed to have actually thrown the rock -- plead guilty and served 39 months in prison.

He is out on parole.

Alexzander Miller was out on bond but is expected to serve a little under a year in the Genesee County Jail before the court reviews his plea agreement.

The 3 defendants that were sentenced Tuesday will be due back in juvenile court for a 6 month review in February, 2022.

They must also maintain a job and submit to drug testing during the probationary period.

