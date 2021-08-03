Mid-Michigan shoppers share mixed reactions to businesses requiring masks again

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/02/2021) - A change in mask policies is happening at some of the nation’s largest retailers.

This is in response to the CDC’s new guidance last week and rising number of cases of the contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

Now, places like Target, Home Depot, and Kroger are all telling employees to mask up and encouraging customers to do the same, but without a mandate forcing customers to wear a mask, many shoppers are saying not so fast.

For those retail giants across the country, many are requiring all employees to mask up, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.

“It’s scary. I’m starting to look at it and think we are kind of moving backwards,” Grand Blanc resident, Elmore Tims said.

Customers, regardless of vaccination, are ‘strongly encouraged’ to wear a mask like while shopping at Target, Kroger, Meijer, and Walmart.

“I’m mixed on it depending if I’m going to be in a place longer than I think twenty minutes, I will wear a mask,” Tims said.

The decision follows the CDC walking back on guidance telling vaccinated individuals they could unmask in mid-May. Since then, the highly-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is becoming a bigger problem across the country.

While some customers are on the fence, others say they’re not taking any risks, even while being vaccinated.

“I figured just a safety precaution really because we quit wearing one for a couple or three weeks when everything was settling down, and since this has propped back up, it’s not that much trouble to put a mask on. It’s a lot better than getting the virus,” Grand Blanc Township resident, James Daugherty said.

Daugherty says if the delta variant gets worse, wearing a mask should be a requirement for customers. Without that, though, he’s concerned about where this is heading.

“I’ve seen too many people that don’t want to wear one and say that no matter what, they won’t wear one, and I don’t understand that because they must not care about themselves or anybody else,” Daugherty said.

As more stores update their mask policies, we’ll continue updating this story on the air.

