MSU College of Nursing plans to double number of sexual assault nurse examiners by 2024

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Protecting victims of sexual assault. When a person comes forward to report an assault, they can feel like a victim all over again.

That’s why a SANE nurse is so important.

SANE stands for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and they are specially trained to deal with people facing those difficult situations.

But there there aren’t enough of them in the state right now.

Michigan State University hopes to change that by close to doubling the number of SANE nurses by 2024, thanks to a 3-year $1.4 million federal grant.

Hannah Gottschalk is the Executive Director of the Safe House in Owosso. She says it’s certainly no secret the number of domestic violence and sexual assault cases have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic.

“We know that sexual assaults are occurring here in our rural area, and the need for those sexual assault services especially in our hospital system is very crucial to survivors receiving that trauma informed and survivor center care that they need.”

So as cases have increased -- what hasn’t are the number of sexual assault nurse examiners.

SANE nurses are trained to provide medical and forensic treatment and to gather evidence for after someone has been sexually assaulted.

Right now-- Michigan has 175 SANE nurses, according to Michigan State University. Those 175 are spread out through 22 of Michigan’s 83 counties. Gottschalk says there are SANE nurses that work at Memorial Healthcare -- but not necessarily available at all times.

“If they are available -- they may be treated by that person with a SANE exam, but if they’re not available -- they may just be treated in the emergency department or referred to another location that would be able to provide them with a SANE exam by a SANE nurse.”

Gottschalk says the Safe House has a great partnership with Memorial Healthcare in making sure victims get the help and resources they need -- but she knows more SANE nurses are needed, not only in Shiawassee County but other rural parts of the state.

The Michigan State University College of Nursing hopes to add an additional 130 SANE nurses over the next three years.

Nurses will take part in online coursework, in-person clinical work shops, and be paired with a mentor to help meet the certification requirements.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.