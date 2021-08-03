Advertisement

Saginaw County company working its way through what it calls a “cyber event”

Morley Companies says I-T network outage started Sunday
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Saginaw County’s largest employers is working its way through what it refers to as cyber event.

Morley Companies based in Saginaw Township has been dealing with the problem since Sunday.

But at this point, it’s not clear if this is a ransomware attack that has hit other entities in recent months.

Morley Companies has facilities in the Saginaw area, including the Horizons Conference Center, where there appears to be very few employees on site. Parking lots at their two buildings in Saginaw Township are not full, but while operations have returned to close to normal in this pandemic, many employees continue to work remotely.

But ABC 12 News has learned a number of workers who do go into their respective offices have been told not to report to work.

A company spokesperson confirmed “starting on Sunday, a cyber event resulted in an I-T network outage. The company took immediate action to restore all systems, and at present, most areas of the company are operating as usual. For departments that are heavily reliant upon Morley’s network, Morley has been reviewing, testing, and restoring network access over the past two days and anticipates completing this work shortly.”

When we asked if this was a ransomware attack, we were told Morley’s I-T department would need to finish it’s investigation before knowing the full cause of the cyber event.

A ransomware attack is where a form of malware encrypts a victim’s computer files. The attackers then contact the entity saying they have what’s called a key, to allow them to unlock the encryption, but for a price, a ransom.

It was in February when the Saginaw Township Schools were hit by a ransomware attack that affected school operations for a few days.

Morley Companies has about 21 hundred employees. The business services company does a variety of work, including call centers, travel and exhibits and displays.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

Latest News

Birch Run Area School millage failed to pass by 4 votes in May.
Staff, athletics on the line at Birch Run Area Schools if operating millage renewal fails
More than 80 inmates cast an absentee vote Tuesday for the primary election, many for the first...
Genesee Co inmates vote absentee in primary election
Judge Duncan Beagle handed down the sentence of 1 year probation to 19-year-old Mark Sekelsky,...
Judge sentences three defendants in Clio rock throwing case to 1 year probation, 100 hours community service
Mid-MI county fairs keep COVID precautions as case counts rise
Mid-MI county fairs keep COVID precautions as case counts rise