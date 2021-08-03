Saginaw County company working its way through what it calls a “cyber event”

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Saginaw County’s largest employers is working its way through what it refers to as cyber event.

Morley Companies based in Saginaw Township has been dealing with the problem since Sunday.

But at this point, it’s not clear if this is a ransomware attack that has hit other entities in recent months.

Morley Companies has facilities in the Saginaw area, including the Horizons Conference Center, where there appears to be very few employees on site. Parking lots at their two buildings in Saginaw Township are not full, but while operations have returned to close to normal in this pandemic, many employees continue to work remotely.

But ABC 12 News has learned a number of workers who do go into their respective offices have been told not to report to work.

A company spokesperson confirmed “starting on Sunday, a cyber event resulted in an I-T network outage. The company took immediate action to restore all systems, and at present, most areas of the company are operating as usual. For departments that are heavily reliant upon Morley’s network, Morley has been reviewing, testing, and restoring network access over the past two days and anticipates completing this work shortly.”

When we asked if this was a ransomware attack, we were told Morley’s I-T department would need to finish it’s investigation before knowing the full cause of the cyber event.

A ransomware attack is where a form of malware encrypts a victim’s computer files. The attackers then contact the entity saying they have what’s called a key, to allow them to unlock the encryption, but for a price, a ransom.

It was in February when the Saginaw Township Schools were hit by a ransomware attack that affected school operations for a few days.

Morley Companies has about 21 hundred employees. The business services company does a variety of work, including call centers, travel and exhibits and displays.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.