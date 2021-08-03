Small rain chances this afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Sunshine will grace the skies to start the day with some fair weather clouds developing as we warm things up into the afternoon. A small rain chance will also move in for areas north of the Saginaw Bay. We’ll notice some haze returning from wildfire smoke as well. The thicker smoke will be in areas around and north of the Saginaw Bay. Expect highs to be comfortable right around 80 degrees with low humidity and light winds as well.

Tonight lows will be warmer. In many cases only falling down to around 60 degrees or in the upper 50s in some cases. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Wednesday we’ll have some haze from smoke once more. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s and low humidity once more.

Better rain chances come in by Friday afternoon with scattered storms likely into the weekend.

