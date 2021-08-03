Staff, athletics on the line at Birch Run Area Schools if operating millage renewal fails

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Birch Run Area Schools is asking voters to consider an operating millage renewal for the second time.

In May, the proposal failed by just four votes.

Now, the district is hoping their efforts to educate the community about the millage and its impact will win over voters.

Superintendent David Bush said $2.3 million dollars is on line. Money that would pay for staff, athletics, extracurricular activities, transportation and more.

The operating millage gives Birch Run 18 mills from the Non-Homestead Tax, or just over $8,000 per student.

If the millage doesn’t pass, that amount drops about $1,300 dollars per student.

Bush said passage of the millage is paramount to student success.

“It would certainly impact activities for kids and it would change what birch run has been overall of these years. There’s no way to get around $2.3 million dollars, it’s just a lot of money,” Bush said.

Passage of the millage will not result in any additional taxes for homeowners. It is a renewal and will maintain the current tax rate. Polls close at 8pm Tuesday, August 3rd.

