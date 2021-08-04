Buena Vista Police Officer injured in crash

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/3/2021) - A Buena Vista Police officer has been injured in a serious crash.

The police department reported the accident Tuesday evening on its Facebook page.

The officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The department wrote on Facebook that he was talking to other officers and on the scene and that his injuries do not appear to be critical.

There were no other details about the accident.

Stay with ABC 12 as we continue to learn more about the crash.

