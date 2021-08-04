Advertisement

Buena Vista Police Officer injured in crash

A Buena Vista Police officer was taken to the hospital following an accident.
A Buena Vista Police officer was taken to the hospital following an accident.(Buena Vista Police Department Facebook Page)
By Matt Franklin
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/3/2021) - A Buena Vista Police officer has been injured in a serious crash.

The police department reported the accident Tuesday evening on its Facebook page.

The officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The department wrote on Facebook that he was talking to other officers and on the scene and that his injuries do not appear to be critical.

There were no other details about the accident.

Stay with ABC 12 as we continue to learn more about the crash.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

Latest News

Birch Run Area School millage failed to pass by 4 votes in May.
Staff, athletics on the line at Birch Run Area Schools if operating millage renewal fails
More than 80 inmates cast an absentee vote Tuesday for the primary election, many for the first...
Genesee Co inmates vote absentee in primary election
Mid-MI county fairs keep COVID precautions as case counts rise
Mid-MI county fairs keep COVID precautions as case counts rise
Fairgoers filter through the midway at the Saginaw County Fair in Chesaning Tuesday.
Mid-MI county fairs keep COVID precautions as case counts rise