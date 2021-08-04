Coleman superintendent vows to continue bonding fight following rejection at ballot box

COLEMAN, Mich. (WJRT) (8/4/2021)--At least one local school district was left to pick up the pieces Wednesday after voters took to the ballot box a day earlier and handed it a stunning defeat.

Voters in the Coleman School district said no to a bond proposal which would have meant across the board upgrades. The bonding proposal failed in a landslide. Only 467 voted yes, 1021--more than double that—rejected the measure.

A letter sent out by Coleman’s Superintendent acknowledged the defeat but vowed the board would ultimately “regroup and assess how we are going to address the district’s needs.”

“It was so confusing how it seemed liked everybody was posting yes, vote no signs in different parts of town,” Nicole Saum related. “I’m surprised that it completely failed.”

Yet fail it did. Four of Saum’s kids attend Coleman Community Schools. Saum admitted she didn’t vote Tuesday, but if she had, the answer would have been no.

“Put the money toward something else,” she quipped.

The district repeatedly appealed to voters on its website in the run-up to Tuesday’s special election, urging locals to greenlight the more than $21-million bond. Money the district said it would have put toward renovating and updating classrooms and furniture, gyms and locker rooms, cafeterias, kitchens, in addition to constructing a brand new auditorium adjacent to the existing Coleman High School.

“What are your thoughts moving forward? Should they change the scope of the project?”

“I would think so,” Saum replied.

Saum singled out that eye-popping dollar figure – which would entail a tax increase of nearly $200 dollars per year in the case of the average homeowner-- as the likely culprit behind the bonding proposal’s dismal performance at the ballot box.

She told ABC12 she planned to send her youngest to neighboring Meridian and felt the money could be better spent elsewhere.

“There are all these other surrounding schools,” Saum said. “It seems like Coleman’s at the very bottom of that, so, I’m surprised they even have the schools here.”

Superintendent Jen McCormack told ABC12 the district had learned something from Tuesday’s margin. It planned to host several additional listening sessions in an effort to garner feedback prior to the proposal’s reintroduction.

