Advertisement

Coleman superintendent vows to continue bonding fight following rejection at ballot box

Coleman superintendent vows to continue bonding fight following rejection at ballot box
Coleman superintendent vows to continue bonding fight following rejection at ballot box(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLEMAN, Mich. (WJRT) (8/4/2021)--At least one local school district was left to pick up the pieces Wednesday after voters took to the ballot box a day earlier and handed it a stunning defeat.

Voters in the Coleman School district said no to a bond proposal which would have meant across the board upgrades. The bonding proposal failed in a landslide. Only 467 voted yes, 1021--more than double that—rejected the measure.

A letter sent out by Coleman’s Superintendent acknowledged the defeat but vowed the board would ultimately “regroup and assess how we are going to address the district’s needs.”

“It was so confusing how it seemed liked everybody was posting yes, vote no signs in different parts of town,” Nicole Saum related. “I’m surprised that it completely failed.”

Yet fail it did. Four of Saum’s kids attend Coleman Community Schools. Saum admitted she didn’t vote Tuesday, but if she had, the answer would have been no.

“Put the money toward something else,” she quipped.

The district repeatedly appealed to voters on its website in the run-up to Tuesday’s special election, urging locals to greenlight the more than $21-million bond. Money the district said it would have put toward renovating and updating classrooms and furniture, gyms and locker rooms, cafeterias, kitchens, in addition to constructing a brand new auditorium adjacent to the existing Coleman High School.

“What are your thoughts moving forward? Should they change the scope of the project?”

“I would think so,” Saum replied.

Saum singled out that eye-popping dollar figure – which would entail a tax increase of nearly $200 dollars per year in the case of the average homeowner-- as the likely culprit behind the bonding proposal’s dismal performance at the ballot box.

She told ABC12 she planned to send her youngest to neighboring Meridian and felt the money could be better spent elsewhere.

“There are all these other surrounding schools,” Saum said. “It seems like Coleman’s at the very bottom of that, so, I’m surprised they even have the schools here.”

Superintendent Jen McCormack told ABC12 the district had learned something from Tuesday’s margin. It planned to host several additional listening sessions in an effort to garner feedback prior to the proposal’s reintroduction.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan's COVID-19 vaccine lottery.
Sign-ups for Michigan COVID-19 vaccine lottery exceed 1 million
The family said they want answers on why the trooper didn't address the victim’s mental health...
Family left heartbroken after loved one killed by Michigan State Police trooper
The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad sees crash that kills 2 daughters on Father’s Day
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

Latest News

The supply chain shortage is causing delays for local companies trying to get parts due to cost...
Flint HVAC companies struggle to find parts during supply shortage
Flint HVAC companies struggle to find parts during supply shortage
Flint HVAC companies struggle to find parts during supply shortage
Mid-Michigan school millages approved in Primary Election
Fire at commercial building in Flint
Flames and thick smoke from fire fills Flint sky