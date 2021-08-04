Community activists voice concerns about Flint City Council ahead of primary election

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/03/2021) - The polls have closed, and Mid-Michigan communities are counting the votes.

One of the big-ticket items on the ballot is the future of Flint City Council, where six of the nine wards are narrowing down the candidates to two.

Those two will then move onto the general election in November.

The last time Flint City Council had an August primary in 2017, less than ten percent of voters made it to the polls.

By our estimates in 2021, we added about 3,600 ballots out of nearly 50,000 registered voters in six wards. That makes up about 7.5%, which is similar to the voter turnout in 2017.

Even so, community activists this year say they’re voting because there’s so much on the line.

Flint City Council has a big agenda ahead of it in the coming weeks, months, and years, like signing off on a new long-term contract for waste collection services, handing millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding, and continuing to fight blight and violent crime, but there are some serious concerns from community activists who are worried a dysfunctional council will stop the city from moving forward.

“I think when a meeting should last probably a respectable hour, hour and a half, and they last six to ten hours, I think that’s ridiculous,” Raul Garcia said.

Garcia spent his career protecting the city and its residents as a Flint firefighter and then keeping the city clean as a former Blight Coordinator. He’s echoing many concerns from the community about council. ABC12 has covered these meetings with where there is lengthy off-topic arguments, ending into early-morning hours with the city missing deadlines for urgent matters like budget proposals and garbage collection.

“Nothing gets done or the spending is not done appropriately. I’m hoping that we get some new council people in there and hopefully get the city moving in the right direction again,” Garcia said.

Garcia says council has a lot on its plate, but its also up to the residents to get more involved in the city and help each other out, which he believes can make a positive difference in the city.

“I care a lot about Flint. I’ve been here for almost 40 years, and I believe in Flint. Even with all the problems that we’ve had, I still believe in Flint, and I would just like to see it moving in the right direction,” Garcia said.

Those concerns are already being voiced by voters on Tuesday night as one incumbent won’t be on the November ballot.

In the second ward, Maurice Davis came in third with less than 20% of the vote.

ABC12 called Flint City Clerk Inez Brown on Monday night, and she says the city won’t have official voter turnout numbers until Wednesday.

